This year a Festival of Art will be displayed along Mission and Fair Oaks for the 4th of July. The theme of the artwork is “Better Together – Six Feet Apart”. The overall theme can encompass many things such as thanking first responders or health care workers, volunteers, graduate’s, how your family has been brought together by the pandemic or 4th of July. This year’s artwork is a family affair as one poster per family will be accepted. Poster board pick up starts Monday, June 8 through Tuesday, June 9th from 9:00 am to 12 noon the Orange Grove Recreation Center. Please click here for additional information.

Shelia Pautsch

Community Services Director

6/5/2020