Explore Black Lives Matter Movement with Library ebook and eAudiobook Collections

The South Pasadena Public Library has curated a list of nonfiction and fiction titles to begin exploring the voices and experiences of black people in the United States from classics to recent publications, focusing on examining racial inequality and injustice from those facing it directly.

As a public library, part of our mission is to provide the public with the opportunity to explore the world, examine their own experiences, and widen their perspectives. We recognize that it can be difficult to know where to start exploring complex topics, so we curated this list of titles in the hope that it can assist people in their lifelong learning journeys. Please click here to Explore the Black Lives Matter Movement: eBook and eAudiobook Collection online.

Cathy Billings

Library Director

6/9/2020