You are at Home, so Let’s Talk About Housing!

On Tuesday, June 2nd, the City held its second interactive 2021 Housing Element Community Workshop with approximately 25 participants on Zoom and several more watching the broadcast live on the City’s cable network. The first workshop was held on Saturday, May 30th, with approximately 30 participants.

During both interactive workshops, the City’s consultant, Amy Sinsheimer (PlaceWorks), provided an overview of the Regional Housing Needs Assessment, implications for the City, an introduction to the sites analysis, housing tools, and next step; followed by a Q&A session, during which PlaceWorks and City Staff responded to several questions submitted by participants through Zoom’s Chat function and email. All questions and comments submitted by participants, whether able to be answered during the meeting or not, will be posted online in a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document.

Missed the workshops? There are still several ways you can participate:

Check out the recordings of the two workshops and the FAQs on the City’s Housing Element webpage – https://www.southpasadenaca.gov/government/departments/planning-and-building/2021-housing-element-update

Submit questions or comments by sending an email to HousingElement@SouthPasadenaCA.gov

Take the 2021 Housing Element Survey, located here https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5576037/South-Pasadena-Housing-Element-Update-Pre-Workshop-Survey

And be on the lookout for future workshops and opportunities to participate as we continue the Housing Element update process.

Joanna Hankamer

Planning and Community Development Director

6/10/20