City Council Scheduled to Adopt Budget June 24

City Council is scheduled to review and adopt the final budget for Fiscal Year 20/21 at a special meeting on June 24th at 7:30 pm. The draft budget was presented to City Council for preliminary review on June 10th, including a $3.5 million reduction in revenue due to economic shutdowns and corresponding reductions in expenditures.

The updated draft budget will also be reviewed by the Finance Commission on Thursday, June 18 at 10 am. The budget was presented to the Finance Commission on May 26, however minor changes were since made to the draft as a result of new revenue projections from the County and operational changes responding to the evolving Safer at Home order. Those changes will be presented to the Finance Commission next week.

For more information on the budget, please visit: https://www.southpasadenaca.gov/government/departments/finance

06/12/2020