South Pasadena Releases Statement Regarding Financial Oversight, Responds to Input Made by Former City Employee

The South Pasadena City Council responded to community input regarding the status of its financial controls Wednesday night’s public meeting. Mayor Robert Joe explained that the City Council was recently made aware of community concerns about the City’s financial processes based on public comments by a former City employee. “This City Council firmly believes the community has every right to know about our financial condition, the oversight processes we now have in place, and how we are managing our resources during this very challenging period,” he said. The City Council and staff continue to prepare the City budget, which must be adopted by the end of June. The Council pledged to not take action to adopt the 2020-21 fiscal year budget until the City Finance Commission fully reviews all changes made since its last review.

Please review the full statement from city officials here.

06/12/2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related