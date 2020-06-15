Starting Monday, June 15, the South Pasadena Public Library is offering Library Takeout, a no-contact materials check-out and pick-up service. While customers are not allowed to enter the building, the Library seeks to help our community members engage their minds and access library materials through Library Takeout. Customers will be able to request materials which will be checked-out, bagged, and available for pick-up at the Library’s main entrance at 1100 Oxley Street. For detailed information about the Library Takeout service and Frequently Asked Questions, visit the Takeout landing page. Library Takeout will be available during the following hours:

Monday 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Customers can request materials by placing holds in the Library Catalog, or by completing an online form for our Materials Matchmaker recommendation service, or by calling the Reference Desk at 626-403-7350 during Library Takeout hours.

Cathy Billings

Library Director

6/15/2020