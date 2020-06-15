Summer Reading Program Off to a Great Start

The South Pasadena Public Library’s Summer Reading Program (SRP) is in full swing! So far, 894 participants of all ages have read for a collective 41,913 minutes. Our virtual Storytimes, which go live on Mondays at 10:30 AM on our website, have been a great success with over 200 views and good reviews from parents. One emailed us to say that their “4 year old is truly enjoying it and my 7 year old can’t wait to watch the video once she is done with her 1st grade virtual class”! Storytimes feature our Children’s Librarians and include stories, fingerplays, songs, and flannel-board stories.

Our cohort of 20 SRP Teen Volunteers have logged 45 hours of volunteer time with activities such as writing book reviews, creating art samples for our Make Art Fridays, writing letters for the Senior Center meal delivery service, and creating SRP sidewalk chalk art promoting summer reading. Follow us on Instagram and share your own SRP sidewalk art with the hashtag #spplchalkthewalk.

Wednesday, June 17 at 3:00 PM our popular Wonderful Wednesdays program returns in a virtual format with The Magic of Krendl. The number of participants is limited so sign up now. Check our online calendar for program descriptions as performers are subject to change.

Cathy Billings

Library Director

6/15/2020