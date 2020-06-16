Fire Department Continues Brush Fire Inspections

For the past two months Fire crews have been conducting brush inspections to ensure that privately owned as well as City properties are clear of hazardous vegetation. Again, the goal of these inspections is to ensure the properties are free from potentially hazardous flammable vegetation and that there is adequate defensible space between structures. Many property owners have received violation notices and have already cleared their properties from dead and dying vegetation. If you have received a notice and have any questions please do not hesitate to contact the Fire Department at 626-403-7300 and we will come out to your location and clarify any concerns. Deadline to have hazardous brush removed is July 1, 2020.

Again, this is expected to be a very busy brush fire season and the Fire Department would like to thank our residents in their continued efforts to help us keep our community safe!

Paul Riddle

Fire Chief

6/16/2020