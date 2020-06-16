Council Meeting Public Comment Period Extended

City Council will now be accepting public comment on items on the agenda until 12:00 p.m. the day of the meeting, beginning Wednesday June 17, 2020. Prior to this change, comments were only accepted up until 6:00 pm the day prior to the meeting. Comments received between 6:00 p.m. the day prior to the meeting and before noon the day of the council meeting will be read out loud at the meeting, and will be posted online the following day. Comments received before 6:00 p.m. on the day prior to the meeting will be posted on the City website the morning of the meeting and are also read during the meeting. Public comments can be submitted via email to ccpubliccomment@southpasadenaca.gov.

To view City Council Meeting Agendas, click here.

Public Comment portion of the email is limited to 250 words.

Please make sure to indicate:

1) Your name; 2) The agenda item on which you are commenting or if it is a general public comment; and 3) State if you wish for your comment to be read during the meeting.

6/16/2020