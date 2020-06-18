More of the Essentials, Please

South Pasadena residents will soon have another grocery store, bringing more options for shopping and more local job opportunities. The Grocery Outlet is making quick work of transforming the former Big Lots property on the corner of Huntington Drive and Fremont Avenue, with hopes of opening in October 2020. The building interior is currently being remodeled; and on June 4th, the City’s Design Review Board approved signage and façade changes to the building including new paint, addition of window graphics, and an improved main entrance.

Grocery Outlet first started in 1946 by Jim Read selling military surplus at deep discount prices. The third generation of the Read Family continues the family legacy with a total of 358 stores across the nation. Grocery Outlet offers national brand products at super low prices in every department – up to 70% off of retail prices compared to other stores, making them the nation’s largest extreme value retailer.

During this time when it has become clear how vital grocery stores are to a community, we want to thank the essential workers that are keeping us fed and well-supplied, and welcome Grocery Outlet to town!

Joanna Hankamer

Planning and Community Development Director

6/18/2020