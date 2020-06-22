Reminder to Complete the City’s Climate Action Plan Survey!

Want to have a say in how the City plans to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the next few years? The City of South Pasadena is moving along with the development of its Climate Action Plan (CAP) and is looking for your input on the proposed strategies and actions to be included in the plan. The City would like to ensure this process is as collaborative and inclusive as possible. We encourage all community members to view the CAP GHG Reduction Plays and Moves Presentation and to complete the survey to provide your thoughts on the quality and importance of the measures proposed.

The presentation and survey can be viewed on the CAP website (www.southpasadenacap.rinconconsultants.com) where you can also find a complete list of all the preliminary plays (strategies) and moves (actions). The survey will be available until June 25, 2020 and all comments will be considered when composing the draft CAP. Your feedback is an integral part in creating a successful plan for our City!

Shahid Abbas

Director of Public Works

6/22/2020