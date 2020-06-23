Smoke Detectors Save Lives

People often ask how they can minimize the risk of fire deaths in their home. The easy and very simple answer to this question is: Obtain a smoke detector. If you have a properly functioning smoke detector in your home or apartment, your chances of dying in a fire may be reduced by 50%. In almost 40% of all the reported fires, smoke detectors sounded and provided the first warning of a fire.

Install a smoke alarm on every floor of your home.

Test the alarm monthly by pushing the test button.

Smoke alarms with non-replaceable batteries are designed to work for 10 years. If the alarm chirps, warning that the battery is low, replace the entire alarm.

Fore smoke alarms with any other type of battery, replace the battery at least once a year. If the alarm “chirps,” replace the battery right away.

Make sure everyone in the home knows the sound and understands the warning of a smoke alarm and knows how to respond.

In half of the fires in which smoke alarms did not operate, the batteries had been removed or disconnected.

For videos, fact sheets, and more go to nfpa.org/safety tips or contact South Pasadena Fire Department at 626-403-7300.

6/23/2020