Housing Rights Workshops for South Pasadena Landlords & Tenants

The Housing Rights Center will be holding a series of Housing Rights Workshops via Zoom for landlords and tenants this Friday, June 26, 2020.

10 AM – 11 AM – Housing Rights Workshop for Landlords RSVP HERE

1 PM – 2 PM – Housing Rights Workshop for Tenants RSVP HERE

4 PM – 5 PM – Housing Rights Workshop (Spanish) RSVP HERE

These workshops will cover new COVID-19 Tenant Protections, AB 1482 (CA’s new rent stabilization law), Fair Housing Laws on the Federal & State Level, evictions, security deposits, repairs, and a plethora of other common landlord-tenant questions.

6/24/2020