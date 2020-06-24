Virtual California Friendly Native Plant Landscape and Turf Removal Workshops

After months of staying at home, you’ve probably grown to appreciate your backyard more than ever. Why not show it some love by giving it a California native upgrade? We’ve got a webinar for that! Prior to Covid-19 stay-at-home orders, City Staff was working with the Metropolitan Water District (MWD) to host native plant and turf replacement workshops in South Pasadena. Due to the pandemic, the workshops were no longer available and could not be scheduled. Luckily, MWD has since transformed both landscape classes to engaging and informative webinars. The free classes are open to all and provide information on building healthy living soil, capturing rainwater, selecting local climate appropriate plants, using highly efficient irrigation, ways to remove turf, and water conservation recommendations. The classes are live so you can ask the expert presenter any questions you may have. There are many classes through the end of August. For more information and to sign up for the classes, visit: https://greengardensgroup.com/turf-transformation/. Ready to transform your backyard? Make sure to check www.socalwatersmart.com and www.southpasadenaca.gov/rebates to learn about rebates your project may qualify for including turf replacement, weather-based irrigation controllers, trees, water-efficient plants, and drip irrigation conversion.

Shahid Abbas

Director of Public Works

