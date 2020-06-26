Climate Action Plan Survey Extended to June 28!

The Climate Action Plan Survey Deadline has been EXTENDED to Sunday, June 28th !

If you have not done so already, please take some time to complete the survey and provide your feedback on the preliminary strategies and actions to be included in the plan.

The survey is comprehensive and gives opportunity for comments for every strategy and action proposed. You can choose to comment on all or just the ones that speak to you. See the attached flyer for more details and feel free to share. Special thanks to all of you who have already taken the survey and provided valuable insight!

Please pass this along to your neighbors and fellow community members and organizations.

Watch the presentation on the preliminary measures here: https://spectrumstream.com/streaming/south_pasadena_ot/2020_05_28_cap.cfm

Review the complete list of preliminary measures here: http://southpasadenacap.rinconconsultants.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/South-Pasadena-Climate-Action-Plan-Preliminary-Plays-and-Moves_Rev6.4.2020.pdf

Take the survey here: http://southpasadenacap.rinconconsultants.com/

