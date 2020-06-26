Next Day COVID-19 Testing Still Available in LA County

Free COVID-19 testing is available in Los Angeles County for next day appointments at a variety of sites.

Individuals need to register for a next-day appointment in advance and are encouraged to visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing for an up-to-date list of sites that have availability.

Individuals are encouraged to call their primary care provider if they are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. If you do not have insurance and need help connecting with a healthcare provider, dial 2-1-1. Testing capacity within the established health system has improved greatly over the past weeks and months; wherever possible, individuals should receive testing in consultation with their healthcare provider to ensure continuity of care and optimal follow-up.

