Indoor Activities Including In-Person Dining to Close, Additional Requirements

The revised Los Angeles County Health Officer Order, “Reopening Safer at Work and in the Community Revised Order (07.01.20) is now available on Public Health’s website, under the Health Officer Order dropdown tab. The revised order aligns the County with the Governor’s announcement requiring the closure of specific activities and business sectors.

The temporary closure of indoor, in-person dining at restaurants, indoor museums, indoor children’s museums, and indoor operations at zoos and aquariums, and cardrooms and satellite wagering facilities.

Bars have also been ordered to remain closed in all 19 counties on the State’s watch list, including LA County.

Family gatherings are traditional for the holiday weekend. This year, however, LA County residents should celebrate only with members of their immediate households.

See the DPH update on the number of COVID-19 cases across LA County.

For more information on how to stay safe, visit covid19.lacounty.gov.

7/2/2020