Enforcement Strike Team to Enforce Public Health Orders

State Enforcement strike teams will be deployed throughout California targeting non-compliant workplaces in partnership with local public health departments and businesses. The Strike Team is comprised of multi-agency teams from Alcohol Beverage Control, California Division of Occupational Safety and Health, Department of Business Oversight, Department of Business Affairs, California Highway Patrol and agents from LA County, Department of Health. The intent is not punitive; it is being done to help save lives. If you observe violations of the current health orders, please call Los Angeles County Health Environmental Health at (888) 700-9995 or (626) 813-3346.

Joe Ortiz

Police Chief

7/2/2020