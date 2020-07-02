Limited Reopening of City Facilities Beginning July 6, 2020

On Monday, July 6, the City will reopen City facilities on a limited basis in accordance with public health guidelines. Visitors will be allowed by appointment only and face coverings and social distancing will be required. The City has implemented all possible steps to ensure a safe environment for both our employees and visitors. This includes workplace modifications to provide for appropriate social distancing, sneeze guards at public counters, and increased cleaning and disinfecting of facilities. In addition, employees have completed training on how to clean and disinfect their workspace before and after each shift, or as necessary, for the protection of employee and visitor health. Over the last few weeks, employees have phased back to the workplace as necessary to deliver services to the community, while maintaining safe operations. As we transition into this new phase of limited reopening, employees will be on site with staggered or alternating schedules. We encourage the public to continue to conduct business as much as possible via phone or online.

Please click here for a list of city departments and contact information. Visitors will only be allowed into the facilities by appointment . Upon arrival, visitors should contact the department they are scheduled to meet with. Visitors will have their temperatures checked prior to being granted access to the facility. Visitors are asked to follow protocols posted prominently at each city facility per Los Angeles County Health Orders. Face masks and social distancing will be required at all times when inside the facility and sneeze guards have been installed where necessary for the safety of visitors and employees. The City will continue to monitor the evolving situation and follow guidance from public health officials.

