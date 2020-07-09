COVID AND YOU!

Yes, we are ready to get things back to venturing out and being a part of the world again. It has not been easy to stay home and to miss out on all of our normal social interactions. While many of us are starting to participate in more social activities the virus is not taking time off and is just as dangerous to our health now as it as it was in March. As we are easing back into activities in public places we must each do our part to reduce the spread of this very infectious disease. Face coverings are of paramount importance and should be worn any time we are in public places where distancing cannot be accomplished. Social distancing is also still important. Hand hygiene is still needed and hands should be sanitized after touching surfaces in public places. Try not to touch your eyes, nose or mouth, except after washing your hands thoroughly. While there has not been a surge, or spike, in cases in South Pasadena this week, we have seen increases in the number of cases in Los Angeles County, as well as surrounding Counties and states. We are watching and hopeful that the community of South Pasadena will be spared the increase in cases in the coming weeks and months. Do your part, help us keep the community healthy. If you visit a local business, wear your mask and keep your distance.

As famous Seismologist Lucy Jones says, “Don’t share your air!”

Covering your nose and mouth can slow the spread of COVID-19:

• Individuals can be contagious before the onset of symptoms.

• Using a face covering protects others from your respiratory droplets.

For additional details from Los Angeles County Department of Public Health you can access their website at http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/ or call 211 if you have no access to the internet.

Paul Riddle

Fire Chief

7/9/2020