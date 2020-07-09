FREE LA County Smart Gardening Webinars!

Has this pandemic turned your thumb green, yet? Want to learn more? Join LA County for one of several free webinars to learn how to beautify your home and garden. You can learn the basics of using backyard and worm composting systems by signing up for the Intro to Composting Webinar. Get guidance on creating beautiful drought-tolerant landscapes by tuning in to the Water-wise Gardening Webinar and learn how to build healthy soil and grow fruits and vegetables using organic methods from the Organic Gardening Webinar. Don’t worry if you don’t have a big backyard; there’s a webinar for that, too. The Small-space Gardening Webinar teaches participants how to grow edible and decorative plants in containers and how to set up a small-space worm composting system. Webinars are approximately 45 minutes followed by a 15 minute period to answer questions and take orders for…DISCOUNTED COMPOST BINS! There are webinar dates all throughout the summer. Visit http://www.smartgardening.com to register for a class and to learn more.

Remember, the City of South Pasadena offers water conservation rebates on items like water-efficient plants and drip irrigation conversion (check out www.southpasadenaca.gov/rebates for more details). The Metropolitan Water District offers water conservation rebates on turf removal and much more (check out www.socalwatersmart.com for more details).

Happy gardening!

