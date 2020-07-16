Early Morning Traffic Stop Leads to Burglary Arrest

On Monday, July 13, 2020, at approximately 3:12 a.m., a South Pasadena Police Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Monterey Road. During the investigation, the officer notices several items (within the vehicle) that appeared to be suspicious and possibly stolen.

Further investigation was conducted, which led to the discovery of 35 storage units that had been burglarized in the 900 block of Mission Street. The driver, a 24-year old male from Inglewood and his passenger, a 25-year old female from Lennox, was arrested for suspicion of commercial burglary.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the South Pasadena Police Department at 626-403-7270.

Joe Ortiz

Police Chief



