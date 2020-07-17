IT’S TIME TO ADD “CLOSE YOUR DOOR” TO YOUR FIRE SAFETY CHECKLIST

You know how important it is to have working smoke alarms, escape plans, and a designated meeting place in case of a fire. But did you know that closing your doors in your home is also important for your safety? Closed doors can reduce fire growth, limit damage to your home, keep temperatures down, and can even save your life if you become trapped.

DID YOU KNOW? – Because of synthetic materials and furniture, fire spreads faster than ever before!

17 Minutes to escape a typical house fire 40 years ago.

3 Minutes to escape a fire today

MAKE A 900 DEGREE DIFFERENCE – A closed door can mean reducing 1,000 degrees down to 100 degrees.

TAKE IT DOWN A NOTCH – During a fire, a closed door can keep carbon monoxide levels at 1,000 PPM versus 10,000 PPM if the door is left open.

TAKE A BREATHER – A fire needs oxygen to burn. A closed door keeps more oxygen in the room and away from the fire. When you exit a fire, make sure to close your door behind you to slow down its growth.

DOZE SAFELY – 50% of house fires happen between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Closing your doors before you hit the hay helps keep you safe.

Learn more at closeyourdoor.org

Paul Riddle

Fire Chief

7/17/2020