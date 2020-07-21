The South Pasadena Police Department Joins the “Neighbors Public Safety Service”

The service offers some robust and efficient tools for investigators to reach out to Ring customers and/or users of their Neighbors app to request video for specific cases identified by a geo-fenced area. Neighbors Public Safety Service (NPSS) is the interface that allows public safety officials to connect, communicate, and share hyper-local updates with their communities. With NPSS, public safety users can see and comment on publicly posted content from the Neighbors App feed, share posts, and manage voluntarily shared video recordings. If the Ring customers opt into the particular request, their video is made available for investigators to review and download at no cost to member agencies.

Joe Ortiz

Police Chief

7/21/20