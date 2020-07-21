2,062 New Housing Units by 2029: How is the City of South Pasadena Planning to Accommodate the State’s mandate?

On July 21st at 3:00PM, the Planning Commission will receive a presentation by the City’s Housing Element consultant, PlaceWorks, on the ongoing sites analysis, an evaluation required by the State to demonstrate compliance with the City’s 6th cycle Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA). Because current zoning cannot accommodate all 2,062 required housing units, the Planning Commission will discuss the trade-offs of potential strategies to accommodate more housing, including: allowing multi-family residential buildings to be built in single-family neighborhoods, open spaces, or civic spaces; reducing lot sizes in single-family neighborhoods to allow small lot development; or raising heights and/or densities on five to six specific sites in the Downtown and Neighborhood Centers.

The City strongly encourages your participation! Live streaming of the Planning Commission Meeting on July 21st at 3:00PM will be available here: https://www.spectrumstream.com/streaming/south_pasadena_pc/live.cfm. Public comments or questions can be submitted in writing to PlanningComments@southpasadenaca.gov or by voicemail at (626) 403-7720 by 9:00AM on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

The presentation by PlaceWorks will first demonstrate how many of the state mandated 2,062 RHNA housing units can be accommodated through existing zoning and the zoning proposed in the Draft General Plan (GP) and Downtown Specific Plan (DTSP). Second, PlaceWorks will propose options for addressing the shortfall of RHNA units for the Planning Commission to make a recommendation to City Council. On August 5, 2020, the City Council will receive an update on the sites analysis; consider the Planning Commissions recommended strategies for meeting the City’s RHNA allocation; and consider whether or not to place a ballot measure on the November 5, 2020 asking voters to approve a height increase for five to six sites in the City.

Joanna Hankamer

Planning and Community Development Director

7/21/20