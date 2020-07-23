TESTING AVAILABLE THIS WEEK AT LA COUNTY AND LA CITY OPERATED SITES

Los Angeles County will launch three new testing sites next week to expand access to high-need areas including Montebello, South Gate and Panorama City. The City of Los Angeles last week opened a new site at the VA Parking Lot 15, at Jackie Robinson Stadium.

Appointments are available at the following County-operated sites this week, with an additional 1,000 appointments being added this weekend:

Bellflower City Hall – 16600 Civic Center Drive, Bellflower, CA 90706

– 16600 Civic Center Drive, Bellflower, CA 90706 Charles R. Drew University Campus – 1731 E 120th St. Los Angeles, CA 90059

– 1731 E 120th St. Los Angeles, CA 90059 College of the Canyons – 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355

– 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355 East LA College – 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park, CA 91754

– 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Pomona Fairplex Gate 17 – 1101 W. McKinley Ave. Pomona, CA 91768

– 1101 W. McKinley Ave. Pomona, CA 91768 San Gabriel Valley Airport – 4233 Santa Anita Ave., El Monte, CA 91731

– 4233 Santa Anita Ave., El Monte, CA 91731 The Forum – 3900 W. Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90305

– 3900 W. Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90305 Beach Cities Health District – 514 N Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach, CA 90277

– 514 N Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Palmdale Hammack Center – 815 E Avenue Q6, Palmdale CA 93550

Appointments are available at the following City-operated sites this week:

Dodger Stadium, Lot 1 – 1101 Scott Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012

– 1101 Scott Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 Hansen Dam Recreation Center – 11770 Foothill Blvd., Lake View Terrace, Ca 91342 (Osborne St. entrance)

– 11770 Foothill Blvd., Lake View Terrace, Ca 91342 (Osborne St. entrance) Crenshaw Christian Center – 7901 S. Vermont Ave, LA, Ca 90044

– 7901 S. Vermont Ave, LA, Ca 90044 VA Parking Lot 15 (Jackie Robinson Stadium) – 100 Constitution Ave, LA, Ca 900951

– 100 Constitution Ave, LA, Ca 900951 Lincoln Park Recreation Center – 3501 Valley Blvd. Los Angeles, Ca 90031

– 3501 Valley Blvd. Los Angeles, Ca 90031 Carbon Health – Echo Park – 2110 Sunset Blvd Suite M, Los Angeles, CA 90026

– 2110 Sunset Blvd Suite M, Los Angeles, CA 90026 West Valley/Warner Center – 6097 Canoga Ave. Woodland Hills, Ca 91367

– 6097 Canoga Ave. Woodland Hills, Ca 91367 Kedren Community Health Center – 4211 S. Avalon Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90011

Three new County-operated testing sites will begin to offer appointment availability starting next week:

South Gate Park – 4900 Southern Ave., South Gate, CA 90280 – opening Monday July 27 th

– 4900 Southern Ave., South Gate, CA 90280 – opening Monday July 27 Montebello Civic Center ­ -1600 W. Beverly Blvd., Montebello, CA 90640 – opening Tuesday July 28 th

-1600 W. Beverly Blvd., Montebello, CA 90640 – opening Tuesday July 28 Panorama City – 14665 Roscoe Blvd, Panorama City, CA 91402 – opening on Wednesday July 29th

If you think you need a test:

Please first call your doctor. Testing is best done by a healthcare provider, so they can monitor your care. Testing at all County and City-operated sites is prioritized for people with COVID-19 symptoms, people working or living in places such as skilled nursing facilities, group homes and residential care facilities, persons experiencing homelessness, and people who were in close contact with someone with COVID-19. Testing is available to all residents at City sites, with or without symptoms. Limited testing is also available at County sites for some asymptomatic individuals. More information on criteria can be found by clicking here.

Testing availability is subject to change and testing is by appointment only. Please visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/ or coronavirus.lacity.org/testing for the full list of testing sites and the most up-to-date information on availability.

