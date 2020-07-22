Your Water Quality Report

The South Pasadena Water Public Works Division has completed the annual Water Quality Report (WQR) or Consumer Confidence Report (CCR) for year 2019 and is available on the City’s website as well as the water billing platform. The report is a Federal requirement as part of by the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA). It is prepared and distributed by all water systems to their customers annually and provides valuable information to customers about where their water comes from and what is found in their drinking water. Additionally, it helps residents understand the process by which safe drinking water is delivered to their homes, and educate them about the importance of preventative measures that ensure a safe drinking water supply.

Shahid Abbas

Public Works Director

7/22/2020