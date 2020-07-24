Plastic Free July is a global movement that helps millions of people be part of the solution to plastic pollution. Join the Plastic Free July Challenge! The Plastic Free July Challenge provides resources and ideas to help you (and millions of others around the world) reduce single-use plastic waste every day at home, work, and even at your local café. The good news is, anyone can get involved. You can start out small, or really challenge yourself!

To start out small and locally here in South Pasadena, you can:

Cook at home and use glass containers to store food

Make your own alternatives like soap and get creative with DIY replacements

Purchase items that are in glass containers/bottles

Purchase unpackaged fruit & vegetables at the store or the Farmers’ Market

Use your own reusable bags when shopping

Drink from your own reusable water bottle

Carry reusable utensils and glass/metal drinking straws

Refuse single-use plastic utensils and condiments when ordering takeout/delivery

Most importantly, REDUCE CONSUMPTION

You can get more creative ideas by checking out these local businesses:

• Handle: a local small business in South Pasadena that carries a thoughtful assortment of plastic-free gifts including, ceramics, books, stationery, jewelry, and baby items

• Sustain LA: a woman-owned social enterprise in Highland Park providing zero waste event services and a refill station for your zero waste living in LA

• Wild Terr: a Highland Park based company that offers organic bulk herbs, teas, and spices

• No Tox Life: a local family-run business in Glassell Park where each product is handmade using the highest-quality ingredients

Check out plasticfreejuly.org to join the Plastic Free July Challenge and to get more family-friendly ideas and tips on how to live without plastic. Will you be part of #plasticfreejuly by choosing to refuse single-use plastics?

