Library Takeout Serving up Books, DVDs, CDs, Magazines

Since Takeout service launched on June 15th, the Library has filled 7,347 holds on items and completed 105 Materials Matchmaker requests for customers who don’t know exactly what they want and need some help with selection. Placing holds in the catalog is easy, and Library staff created a short video tutorial that walks customers through the process. More than 16,000 items have been returned since book drops opened on June 8th.

This week the Library extended its quarantine period for returned materials from 72 hours to 96 hours, based on new results from a study underway that looks at how long the virus SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 is viable on various types of library materials. The first round of testing found that after three days (72 hours) SARS-CoV-2 is not detectable on hardback and paperback book covers, plain paper pages inside a book, plastic protective book coverings, and DVD cases. The second round of testing found that after four days (96 hours) the virus was not detectable on glossy book pages and board books. For more information about the study visit the REopening Archives, Libraries and Museums (REALM) project website.

Cathy Billings

Library Director

7/27/20