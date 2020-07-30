EMERGENCY COOLING CENTERS BRING HEAT RELIEF TO L.A. COUNTY RESIDENTS THIS WEEKEND DURING HEAT WAVE

With temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County expected to rise into the triple digits this weekend, various public facilities located throughout the County will serve as Emergency Cooling Centers starting on Friday, July 31st. These centers provide members of the public who lack air conditioning at home with relief from the heat, free of charge.

“Offering free emergency heat relief is an important service to help keep vulnerable members of the public safe and healthy during heat waves,” stated Kevin McGowan, Director of the Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management. “The County is collaborating with various cities, such as Azusa, Claremont, Glendale, Lancaster, Palmdale and the City of Los Angeles to bring this free support service to all residents. We jointly stand ready to provide anyone who needs to get out of the heat with a safe place to cool down.”

All Centers will operate in compliance with physical distancing and other COVID-19 safety criteria from the current Health Officer Order. They will be located in areas selected based on heat forecasts provided by the National Weather Service and impact to regions identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. More locations may be added or hours extended based on weather conditions. To obtain a list of the County’s Emergency Cooling Centers or view a map of these sites, visit ready.lacounty.gov/heat or dial 2-1-1.

The County also reminds all members of the public to take the following extra precautions during hot weather:

Avoid the sun – stay indoors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. when the burning rays are strongest.

– stay indoors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. when the burning rays are strongest. Drink plenty of fluids – 2 to 4 glasses of water every hour during times of extreme heat.

– 2 to 4 glasses of water every hour during times of extreme heat. Replace salt and minerals – sweating removes salt and minerals from your body, so replenish these nutrients with low sugar fruit juices or sports drinks during exercise or when working outside.

– sweating removes salt and minerals from your body, so replenish these nutrients with low sugar fruit juices or sports drinks during exercise or when working outside. Avoid alcohol.

Pace yourself – reduce physical activity and avoid exercising outdoors during peak heat hours.

– reduce physical activity and avoid exercising outdoors during peak heat hours. Wear appropriate clothing – wear a wide-brimmed hat and light-colored lightweight, loose-fitting clothes when you are outdoors.

– wear a wide-brimmed hat and light-colored lightweight, loose-fitting clothes when you are outdoors. Stay cool indoors during peak hours – set your air conditioner between 75° to 80°. If you don’t have air conditioning, take a cool shower twice a day and/or visit a County Emergency Cooling Center. Find a local emergency cooling center at ready.lacounty.gov/heat.

– set your air conditioner between 75° to 80°. If you don’t have air conditioning, take a cool shower twice a day and/or visit a County Emergency Cooling Center. Find a local emergency cooling center at Monitor those at high risk – check on elderly neighbors, family members and friends who do not have air conditioning. Infants and children up to 4 years old, people who overexert during work (e.g. construction workers) and people 65 years and older are at the highest risk of heat-related illnesses.

– check on elderly neighbors, family members and friends who do not have air conditioning. Infants and children up to 4 years old, people who overexert during work (e.g. construction workers) and people 65 years and older are at the highest risk of heat-related illnesses. Use sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 15 if you need to be in the sun.

with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 15 if you need to be in the sun. Keep pets indoors – heat also affects your pets, so please keep them indoors. If they will be outside, make sure they have plenty of water and a shaded area to help them keep cool.

For more information on heat-related illnesses and prevention, please visit the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s website at publichealth.lacounty.gov.

7/30/20