The overnight parking permit kiosk located in the lobby of the station will be updated in August. We are working with the vendor to have the 3G modem replaced, the cash option removed, and to make it a credit card ONLY device, similar to the kiosk at the Meridian Parking lot. Cash can be used to purchase a permit, by completing the transaction with a department employee at the lobby of the station.

Joe Ortiz

Police Chief

7/31/20