County to Issue Childcare Vouchers

LA County today announced that $15 million in CARES Act funding has been allocated for child care vouchers to serve essential workers and low-income families in the County.

This allocation translates to three months of child care for 5,000 families.

The DPH Office for the Advancement of Early Care and Education will lead the funding distribution in partnership with the Los Angeles County Early Childhood Education COVID-19 Response Team – created in March to support essential workers, such as healthcare workers and first responders.

Families seeking early care and education services may access vouchers by calling 888-92-CHILD (888-922-4453). Income eligibility for these vouchers are set by the state.

7/31/20