Complete the 2020 Census Online or by Phone by October 31, 2020

Yes, the 2020 census has never been easier to complete. While LA County residents work hard to meet the 100% participation goal, we take this moment to remind you of the multi-lingual resources available to you through LA County’s 2020 Census Website AND the U.S. Census Website:

LA County 2020 Website : LA County’s Census website offers county-specific information & support in 16 languages. Visit census.lacounty.gov to complete the census form in your language of choice by October 31, 2020.

U.S. Census 2020 Website: the U.S. Census website offers general census information & in-language guides in 59 languages. Visit 2020census.gov/en to complete the census form in your language of choice by October 31, 2020.

Complete the Census by Phone

To complete your census form over the phone in English, call 844-330-2020. If, however, you’d like to help your friends or family complete the census in another language, refer to these:

Remember, completing the census is private. Responses are protected by federal law, specifically Title 13 of the United States Code. They cannot be shared with any other government agencies or other entities, including your landlord.

7/31/20