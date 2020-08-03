Reminder for Places of Worship

LA County understands how central people’s faith is to their identity. Religion is an important source of strength, comfort and community to millions of LA County residents, especially in the midst of the very trying COVID-19 health crisis.



For the health and safety of both worshippers and the wider community, LA County reminds all residents that religious services can continue to take place outdoors with face coverings and physical distance.



LA County is grateful to those religious institutions that are adhering to the Health Officer Order, and who have found ways to worship that do not put the wider community at risk. Americans’ basic right to worship and the public’s right to be protected from this deadly disease need not be in opposition.

To view California’s COVID-19 Industry Guidance for Places of Worship and Providers of Religious Services and Cultural Ceremonies, click here.

8/3/20