Free Virtual Emergency Preparedness Classes

Could you use your free time to learn something that might save your life or the lives of ones you know and love? Did you feel that earthquake last week and wonder of you were properly prepared? Then tune in to online Red Cross classes which are offered every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday that will help you and your family better prepare for emergencies.

Learn to be “Red Cross Ready” in their new online format from the comfort of your own home! Every Tuesday and Thursday (y los miércoles en español), the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region is offering free preparedness education classes designed to help you understand, prepare for and respond appropriately to disasters big and small.

Follow this link to sign up online for these virtual classes: :https://www.redcross.org/local/california/los-angeles/about-us/news-and-events/news/virtual-emergency-preparedness-classes-begin-april-28.html

Learn a life-saving skill. The life you save may be your own!

8/4/2020