Photo and Updates Courtesy of William Glazier

Two South Pasadena firefighters are on the front-lines of a pair of major wildfires in the state this week. Captain Dan Dunn has been assigned as a fire line paramedic at the Apple Fire which has burned nearly 30,000 acres in Riverside County. Engineer Anthony Corrao is at the July Complex Fire in Redding, also assigned as a fire line paramedic. Captain Dunn will be assigned for approximately 10 days.

Fire Chief

Paul Riddle

8/7/2020