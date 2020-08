The Library will partner with the American Red Cross on a blood drive Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Appointments will be available between 1:00 and 7:00 p.m. Visit redcrossblood.org and search for SOPASLIB to book an appointment today. This will be the Library’s third blood drive during the COVID-19 crisis. Thanks to the generosity of donors we have already collected 196 units of blood to help our neighbors.

Cathy Billings

Library Director

8/6/2020