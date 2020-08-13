City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates from City Manager Stephanie DeWolfe

Field Usage for Youth Sports

August 13, 2020

Field Usage for Youth Sports during COVID-19 is currently allowed with a current and valid Field Usage Permit. A full list of guidelines (as established by LA County) can be found on our website here. Interested in applying for a permit? Completed permit applications, can be emailed to Sheila Pautsch at spautsch@southpasadencaca.gov. (Permits are typically reviewed two months in advance prior to field usage)

For more information, please contact the Recreation Division office at (626) 403-7380.

