South Pasadena General Municipal Election to be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

The City’s upcoming General Municipal Election ballot will include 3 City Council seats and 1 ballot measure. In 2017, the City changed from at-large to by-district elections with respect to electing members of the City Council. Councilmember,District 1, full term of 4 years Councilmember, District 2, full term of 4 years Councilmember, District 3, full term of 4 years Utility Users Tax Measure For a certified list of candidates and more information on the upcoming election please visit the City’s Elections webpage.

8/13/2020