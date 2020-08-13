City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena General Municipal Election to be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

August 13, 2020

The City’s upcoming General Municipal Election ballot will include 3 City Council seats and 1 ballot measure. In 2017, the City changed from at-large to by-district elections with respect to electing members of the City Council.   Councilmember,District 1, full term of 4 years Councilmember, District 2, full term of 4 years Councilmember, District 3, full term of 4 years Utility Users Tax Measure   For a certified list of candidates and more information on the upcoming election please visit the City’s Elections webpage.

