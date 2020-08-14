EMERGENCY COOLING CENTERS BRING HEAT RELIEF TO L.A. COUNTY RESIDENTS THIS WEEKEND DURING HEAT WAVE

With temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County expected to rise into the triple digits, various public facilities located throughout the County will serve as Emergency Cooling Centers starting on Friday, August 14th. These centers provide members of the public who lack air conditioning at home with relief from the heat, free of charge.

“Offering free emergency heat relief is an important service to help keep vulnerable members of the public safe and healthy during heat waves,” stated Kevin McGowan, Director of the Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management. “The County is collaborating with various communities, such as Azusa, Burbank, Canoga Park, Claremont, El Monte, Glendale, Los Angeles, San Fernando, Sherman Oaks, Stevenson Ranch, Topanga, and Quartz Hill to bring this support service to all residents at no cost. We jointly stand ready to provide anyone who needs to get out of the heat with a safe place to cool down.”

All Centers will operate in compliance with physical distancing and other COVID-19 safety criteria from the current Health Officer Order. They will be located in areas selected based on heat forecasts provided by the National Weather Service and impact to regions identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. More locations may be added or hours extended based on weather conditions. To obtain a list of the County’s Emergency Cooling Centers or view a map of these sites, visit ready.lacounty.gov/heat or dial 2-1-1

Location Information, Dates and Hours of Operation:

Grace T. Black Auditorium

3130 Tyler Avenue

El Monte, CA 91731

Friday, August 14 and Saturday, August 15

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.



Griffith Manor Park

1551 Flower Street

Glendale, CA 91201

Friday, August 14

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Pacific Community Center (entrance near outdoor basketball/pickleball courts)

501 South Pacific Avenue

Glendale, CA 91204

Saturday, August 15 through Tuesday, August 18

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.



Valleydale Park

5525 North Lark Ellen Avenue

Azusa, CA 91702

Friday, August 14 through Sunday, August 16

12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.



Buena Vista Library

300 North Buena Vista Street

Burbank, CA 91505

Friday, August 14 through Monday, August 17

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.



Canoga Park Senior Center

7326 Jordan Avenue

Canoga Park, CA 91303

Friday, August 14 through Monday, August 17

12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.



Claremont Library

208 North Harvard Avenue

Claremont, CA 91711

Friday, August 14 through Sunday, August 16

12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Pecan Recreation Center

145 South Pecan Street

Los Angeles, CA 90033

Friday, August 14 through Monday, August 17

12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.



Salazar Park

3864 Whittier Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90023

Friday, August 14 through Sunday, August 16

12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.



Slauson Recreation Center

5306 Compton Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90011

Friday, August 14 through Monday, August 17

12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.



Las Palmas Park

505 South Huntington Street

San Fernando, CA 91340

Friday, August 14 through Sunday, August 16

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.



Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center

5056 Van Nuys Boulevard

Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

Friday, August 14 through Monday, August 17

12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.



Stevenson Ranch Library

25950 The Old Road

Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381

Friday, August 14 through Sunday, August 16

12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.



Topanga Library

122 North Topanga Canyon Boulevard

Topanga, CA 90290

Friday, August 14 through Sunday, August 16

12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.



Quartz Hill Library

5040 West Avenue M-2

Quartz Hill, CA 93356

Friday, August 14 through Sunday, August 16

12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

8/14/20