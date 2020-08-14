EMERGENCY COOLING CENTERS BRING HEAT RELIEF TO L.A. COUNTY RESIDENTS THIS WEEKEND DURING HEAT WAVE

With temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County expected to rise into the triple digits, various public facilities located throughout the County will serve as Emergency Cooling Centers starting on Friday, August 14th. These centers provide members of the public who lack air conditioning at home with relief from the heat, free of charge.
“Offering free emergency heat relief is an important service to help keep vulnerable members of the public safe and healthy during heat waves,” stated Kevin McGowan, Director of the Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management. “The County is collaborating with various communities, such as Azusa, Burbank, Canoga Park, Claremont, El Monte, Glendale, Los Angeles, San Fernando, Sherman Oaks, Stevenson Ranch, Topanga, and Quartz Hill to bring this support service to all residents at no cost. We jointly stand ready to provide anyone who needs to get out of the heat with a safe place to cool down.”
All Centers will operate in compliance with physical distancing and other COVID-19 safety criteria from the current Health Officer Order. They will be located in areas selected based on heat forecasts provided by the National Weather Service and impact to regions identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. More locations may be added or hours extended based on weather conditions. To obtain a list of the County’s Emergency Cooling Centers or view a map of these sites, visit ready.lacounty.gov/heat or dial 2-1-1
Location Information, Dates and Hours of Operation:
Grace T. Black Auditorium
3130 Tyler Avenue
El Monte, CA 91731
Friday, August 14 and Saturday, August 15
12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Griffith Manor Park
1551 Flower Street
Glendale, CA 91201
Friday, August 14
10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Pacific Community Center (entrance near outdoor basketball/pickleball courts)
501 South Pacific Avenue
Glendale, CA 91204
Saturday, August 15 through Tuesday, August 18
10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Valleydale Park
5525 North Lark Ellen Avenue
Azusa, CA 91702
Friday, August 14 through Sunday, August 16
12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Buena Vista Library
300 North Buena Vista Street
Burbank, CA 91505
Friday, August 14 through Monday, August 17
12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Canoga Park Senior Center
7326 Jordan Avenue
Canoga Park, CA 91303
Friday, August 14 through Monday, August 17
12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Claremont Library
208 North Harvard Avenue
Claremont, CA 91711
Friday, August 14 through Sunday, August 16
12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Pecan Recreation Center
145 South Pecan Street
Los Angeles, CA 90033
Friday, August 14 through Monday, August 17
12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Salazar Park
3864 Whittier Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90023
Friday, August 14 through Sunday, August 16
12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Slauson Recreation Center
5306 Compton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90011
Friday, August 14 through Monday, August 17
12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Las Palmas Park
505 South Huntington Street
San Fernando, CA 91340
Friday, August 14 through Sunday, August 16
12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center
5056 Van Nuys Boulevard
Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
Friday, August 14 through Monday, August 17
12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Stevenson Ranch Library
25950 The Old Road
Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381
Friday, August 14 through Sunday, August 16
12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Topanga Library
122 North Topanga Canyon Boulevard
Topanga, CA 90290
Friday, August 14 through Sunday, August 16
12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Quartz Hill Library
5040 West Avenue M-2
Quartz Hill, CA 93356
Friday, August 14 through Sunday, August 16
12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
8/14/20