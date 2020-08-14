California Department of Motor Vehicles Online Services

DMV offers many services that can be handled online. Some online services are self-serve, meaning you can complete them on your own from start to finish. Others are “assisted”, meaning they are done with help from a DMV representative. Please visit the DMV site at https://www.dmv.ca.gov/portal/dmv-online/ for online services. You can also try DMV’s Service Advisor tool, which outlines service options for common DMV transactions, from title transfers and license applications to reinstating suspended registration and submitting a medical evaluation — and more!

