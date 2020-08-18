L.A. County Rent Relief program

Through the Federal CARES Act, Los Angeles County is dedicating $100 million to assist renters and landlords. This effort aims to serve more than 9,000 households and will be one of the largest programs in the nation. Those who are currently at 30 percent of the median income can receive up to $10,000 and those who are currently at 50 percent of the median income can receive up to $7,500. Applications open Monday, August 17 and will be accepted until August 31.

To ask questions or apply, visit 211LA.org or speak with a representative by calling 2-1-1.

