CAISO declares Warning, SCE customers encouraged to reduce energy to help avoid rotating outages

Today the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) has declared a WARNING due to low power reserves and high demand for electricity on the California electric grid. At this time, CAISO rotating outages have not been declared but could be later. Rotating outages may begin if the CAISO declares a stage 3 emergency, most likely during peak hours from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Rotating outages typically last one hour. To see the impacted jurisdictions and for additional information, please visit www.sce.com/rotatingoutage

The WARNING is expected to be in effect until 11:59 pm on 8/18/20. CAISO encourages SCE customers to reduce energy to help avoid rotating outages.

8/18/20