CAISO WARNING ALERT STILL IN EFFECT

This week the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) has declared an ALERT due to low power reserves and high demand for electricity on the California electric grid. The CAISO ALERT is expected to be in effect until 9:00 pm on 8/19/20. At this time, CAISO rotating outages have not been declared but could be later.

CAISO rotating outages may begin if the CAISO declares a stage 3 emergency, most likely during peak hours from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Rotating outages typically last one hour. To see the impacted jurisdictions and for additional information, please visit www.sce.com/rotatingoutage