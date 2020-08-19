FREE Household Hazardous and Electronic Waste Drive-Thru Collection Event!

Have you been hanging on to those old paint cans and dead batteries forever because you know you can’t just throw them away in the trash?? Thank you, good citizen! Now, gather up all your hazardous and electronic waste and head down to the LA County Too Toxic to Trash event happening right in our town on August 29th. The Drive Thru format allows you to stay in your vehicle while trained staff remove the waste from your trunk for you. To ensure everyone’s safety, a face covering is required. Here are a few rules to keep in mind:

Carefully secure items in your trunk/pick-up bed. Hazardous waste must be in your trunk/pick-up bed with no other items.

Waste should be in a sturdy box, preferably in their original containers. Be prepared to leave containers.

No explosives, ammunition, radioactive materials controlled substances, trash, tires, or large appliances (like refrigerators, stoves and washing machines).

Sharps disposal will require exiting your vehicle in a designated location to deposit them in a bin.

Open to Los Angeles County residents. No business waste accepted.

Limit of 15 gallons or 125 pounds of hazardous waste per trip.

For a complete list of what is accepted, visit https://pw.lacounty.gov/epd/hhw/

