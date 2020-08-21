Guidelines for Application for Appointment to City Council, District 2

The Mayor and City Council invite qualified residents from Council District 2 to submit applications to fill the City Council District 2 seat vacated effective August 18, 2020.

During the Stay at Home Order issued by the Governor, and to ensure a healthy and safe environment for all, the South Pasadena City Clerk’s Office is offering the Application Packet for interested parties to be downloaded from the City’s website at https://www.southpasadenaca.gov/government/city-council. Interested parties may also request the Application Packet via e-mail. If hard copies are desired, appointments must be made during available office hours (with a 24-hour advanced notice).

Applications should be submitted via email. Please note, that additional written information after the deadline will not be accepted, unless requested by the City Council.

For in-person appointment requirements, mask/face covering is required for staff and all applicants. You will need to contact the City Clerk’s Office when you arrive so that you can be met at the front door of City Hall. Your temperature will be taken at that time. A 6-foot physical distancing is required during the appointment.

In order to be a qualified applicant for consideration for appointment, the completed documents must be received by the City Clerk’s Office by the close of the application period: Friday, August 28, at 3 p.m.

Questions pertaining to this process should be directed to:

Maria E. Ayala, Chief City Clerk

T: (626) 403-7232 or mayala@southpasadenaca.gov

To be eligible to be appointed to the South Pasadena City Council, District 2 seat, you:

Must be a resident and registered voter in Council 2 District;

Must be selected by a majority vote of the City Council.

Please note that:

The person appointed would hold office from September 16, 2020 until December 2, 2020 , at which time it is expected that the successful candidate from the General Municipal Election (to be held on November 3, 2020) will take office.

Verification of voter registration will be confirmed upon submittal of your application.

Once an application is filed with the City, all information contained therein (except for telephone number(s), email(s), and other personal contact information) becomes a public record.

If appointed, you will be required by state law to file a Statement of Economic Interests – Form 700 (Assuming Office) with the Fair Political Practices Commission (www.fppc.gov) and annually thereafter. The Form 700 can be previewed at: http://www.fppc.ca.gov/content/dam/fppc/NS-Documents/TAD/Form%20700/2019-2020/Form%20700%202019.2020%20IA.pdf

There are no application filing fees.

Maria Ayala

Chief City Clerk

8/21/2020