South Pasadena PD Seeks Public Help In Identifying Attempt Carjacking / Possible Arson Suspect *Sketch Attached*

On 8-16-20, at about 1:20 AM, victim was sitting in her parked vehicle on her cellphone in the 1800 block of State Street, South Pasadena, CA when the above suspect walked up and started to hit her driver’s side window with his shirt wrapped around his fist.

Sketch of suspect

After a few attempts, the suspect walked away but shortly returned with a rock to shatter the driver’s side window. The suspect pulled the victim out of the vehicle and entered. The suspect was unable to start the vehicle and exited the car, then ran away.



The suspect may be also involved in an arson. As responding officers arrived, they saw a vehicle on fire parked on the street at an adjacent apartment complex in the 1700 block of State Street.

If you have any information or recognize the suspect depicted in the sketch, please contact SPPD Detectives at 626-403-7280.

Joe Ortiz

Police Chief

08/24/2020