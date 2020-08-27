MIS-C: Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children

Last week, LA County’s Department of Public Health (DPH) reported an increase in multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) in LA County. With an increase of nine additional cases, LA County’s total MIS-C cases is now 25.

MIS-C, a rare condition affecting children under 21 years old who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or had COVID-19, presents itself in different ways. While not all children will have the same signs and symptoms, most children with MIS-C have experienced persistent fever, fatigue, and the inflammation of different body parts, including inflammation of the: heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

It is important to note no children with MIS-C in LA County have died.

MIS-C may begin weeks after a child has been infected with SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19). The child may have been infected from an asymptomatic person and, in some cases, the child and their caregivers may not even know they had been infected. Most children diagnosed with MIS-C have had laboratory evidence of past, or current, COVID-19 infection and the majority have had no underlying medical conditions.

Last week’s additional nine cases showed:

28% percent of these cases were between the ages of 0 and 5 years old

44% were between the ages of 6 and 12 years old

28% were between the ages of 13 and 20 years old

and the majority of cases (68%) were Latino/Latinx

If you believe your child may be displaying MIS-C symptoms, contact your primary care provider. If you do not have a primary care provider, dial 2-1-1 and LA County will help connect you to one.

If you’re unsure about the symptoms you’re seeing, and don’t have a primary care provider, you may also contact our COVID-19 Nurse Advice Line at (844) 804-0055. This free service is provided by LA County’s Department of Health Services (DHS) and is available 7 days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

For more information on guidance, reopening protocols or a list of what is open or remains closed in LA County, visit DPH at publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus.