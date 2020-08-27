Department of Public Health Releases Guidance for Voters & Election Workers

LA County’s Department of Public Health (DPH) and Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) are working together closely to ensure registered voters in the County know what to expect & how to safely prepare for November’s election. To that end, the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk wants you to know:

Vote by Mail ballots will be processed starting 29 days prior to Election Day;

Any mail-in ballots received by (or postmarked on) November 3rd will be counted;

multiple measures have been put in place to make in-person voting safer and more accessible, including offering expanded voting days (additional consecutive days prior to, as well as, on election day) for those who prefer to vote in-person; and

you can vote at any vote center (for further information on voting, visit the RR/CC online at lavote.net/home/voting-elections)

Additionally, DPH has released guidance so voters and election workers, alike, can stay healthy during the voting process. The following are highlights from today’s DPH Guidance for Voters, Election Officials and Election Workers:

Voters

Stay home if you have symptoms of COVID-19 (or if you are in quarantine due to an exposure to COVID19 within the previous 14 days). Sanitize your hands before entering and after leaving the vote center. Wear a cloth face covering the entire time you are at the vote center or waiting in line outside the center. Maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others – even when you & others are wearing cloth face coverings. Avoid crowds and consider voting alternatives that minimize contact. Check the RR/CC voting website for information about vote by mail, and early voting. Do not disinfect or wipe down the voting equipment yourself. Electronic voting equipment can be damaged by cleaners and disinfectants. If you use hand sanitizer before touching the voting equipment, ensure your hands are completely dry to avoid damaging the equipment. (Be sure your hands are completely dry before handling ballots as well.) Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer after using the voting equipment.)

Poll Workers

Symptom screening is conducted before employees may enter the vote center. Election workers who are sick, have tested positive for COVID-19, or have recently had a close contact with a person with COVID-19 should stay home and comply with posted isolation or quarantine instructions. Ensure vote centers are adequately staffed to cover any sick workers who need to stay home. Encourage election workers to wash their hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or with hand sanitizer (e.g., before entering the vote center, before and after breaks or shifts, after touching or handling cloth face coverings) Cloth face coverings must be used by all workers at all times during the workday when there are any other people in the area. Ensure adequate supplies to support healthy hygiene behaviors. Physical barriers, such as plexiglass shields, can be used to protect workers and voters when physical distance cannot be maintained. Limit nonessential visitors.

Visit DPH at publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus for more information on guidance, reopening protocols or a list of what is open or remains closed in LA County.

