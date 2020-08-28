A New Twist on Parks After Dark

While COVID-19 changed many of LA County’s summer activities, LA County Parks is offering a new twist on the summer tradition of Parks After Dark.

LA County Parks is creating scenic routes at 10 parks in LA County for families to safely walk and ride on, while maintaining physical distancing needed during the COVID-19 pandemic. This “open streets” concept is happening at various locations:

Thursday evenings (5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.) and

Saturday mornings (9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

Join us at one of these LA County Parks locations for a dose of exercise, fun, and time outdoors. Bikes, scooters, and skateboards are welcome! And, don’t forget your protective equipment or face coverings, so we can all stay safe. For locations and schedules, visit LA County Parks at parks.lacounty.gov/padinmotion.

You can also follow @lacountyparks on Twitter & Instagram for in-the-moment updates.

